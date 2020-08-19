MICA And The Advertising Club Announce Online Leadership Development Programme

The Advertising Club and MICA have announced an exclusively designed Leadership Development Programme aimed at driving learning and effectiveness in “Data Science in Strategic Marketing & Management”. It is an online management development programme which has been divided into two parts – a main and an advanced module.

The overall objective of the programme is to empower its participants with the knowledge required to understand the role of data science in delivering high impact marketing solutions while building execution capabilities. Dentsu Webchutney has come on board as Creative Partner to support the communication efforts of this initiative

The Advertising Club and MICA said in a joint statement that the objective will be achieved through an intensive and inclusive programme aimed at inculcating a critical understanding of data sciences, machine learning, storytelling through data, and applications in strategic marketing. They added that a hands-on approach will be developed through a capstone project, actual programming on tools and data platforms.

The Advertising Club had recently announced a partnership with MICA to help young minds in the industry upskill and stay ahead of the curve on global best practices and trends. Initiatives by the Advertising Club like D-Code, Digital Review and Digital Debate Series amongst others are all aimed at enhancing the learning curve of the category.

Dr Preeti Shroff, Dean MICA said in a statement that the program curated together with The Advertising Club is critical in elevating knowledge level and expanding learning experiences of our young and creative advertisers and marketers. Dr Shroff further added that the course will induct young minds into the world of data mining analytics which is imperative to understand consumer trends, track impact and showcase effectiveness of every marketing effort.

“Data is the most important global currency at a time when ROI is being constantly measured in a rapidly changing world. This program will empower young professionals with knowledge required to ensure effectiveness for their campaign and deliver return on every rupee and all other resources invested in marketing,” said Dr Shroff.

