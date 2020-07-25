MICA India: Women Outnumber Men In MICA Ahmedabad's New Class Of 2022

MICA India has set a new record of gender diversity in its latest batch of 2022. According to a report by a news portal, 90 per cent of the students in Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), around 70 per cent of the total candidates in Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) programme and 55 per cent of people in the flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) are women. So, here are details that you should know.

Women outnumber men in MICA Ahmedabad

MICA India has set a new record in its class of 2022. As per a report, there are 119 female students and 97 male students in the 2020 batch of PGP. The previous year, there were 103 females and 113 male students. Meanwhile, the FPM doctoral programme has seven female and one male student.

MICA admission 2020: Male-Female ratio

On the other hand, the new batch of Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) programme has 41 students. Out of the total candidates, 27 are females and 14 are males. The report revealed students from the batch sharing their experience at MICA Ahmedabad. According to a media portal, Deveshi Jaisalmeria said that they do not just study in MICA India, but also learn in a congenial environment. The student said that instead of differentiating or deconstructing gender, they celebrated its diversity. She applauded the faculties and called them supportive and friendly. Deveshi Jaisalmeria also added that people nurtured the ideas and did not disregard them.

On the other hand, another student from the batch Shrutika Chaudhary shared her experience about the universities. She also revealed the male and female ratio in the PGP course. Besides, she added that there was equal representation of both genders in committees, panel discussions, and faculties. The student appreciated MICA Ahmedabad and said that there were no limitations to their ideas and thoughts in the college.

As per the report, President and Director of MICA India, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta commented on the increase in female representation. He said that the admissions in college were according to the merit. MICA Ahmedabad entrance test MICAT examined the analytical and creative skills of the candidates. The director called the women 'naturally creative' and revealed how they stood out in the exam. Meanwhile, MICA India Dean Dr Preeti Shroff unveiled that they were delighted to witness the growing number of students representing all programmes at MICA. As per Professor Ruchi Tewari’s interactions with students, she had said that they found MICA India to be a safe space that welcomed diverse views and provided equal opportunity to all genders.

