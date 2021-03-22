MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Various Non-Executive Posts At Midhani-india.in

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, MIDHANI has invited applications as part of its MIDHANI recruitment 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the various non-executive posts like Walking/Roller Hearth Furnace Operator and others. The MIDHANI recruitment notification was released on the official website on March 10, 2021. The candidates can go to the official website of the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, MIDHANI at midhani-india.in and apply online in the recruitment drive. For all the people who are wondering about the MIDHANI vacancy, here is everything you need to know about it.

MIDHANI recruitment 2021

A total of 7 posts are on offer in the MIDHANI recruitment 2021. The applications should be strictly done in online mode. The application window for the MIDHANI vacancy is open till 5 pm on March 31, 2021. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible. The details of eligibility criteria and instructions to apply online are available for the candidates on the official website and MIDHANI recruitment notification. The posts that are on offer in the MIDHANI recruitment 2021 are Rolling Mill Operator, Walking/ Roller Hearth Furnace Operator, Hot/ Cold Leveler Operator, EOT Crane Operator. The upper age limit for the EOT Crane Operator post is 30 years while for all the other posts it is 35 years. The CTC per annum for the EOT Crane Operator is â‚¹4.1 lakhs while for the other posts it is â‚¹4.5 lakhs.

See the official MIDHANI recruitment notification HERE

Only citizens of India can apply for this post and age, qualification, and experience as mentioned in the official MIDHANI recruitment notification should be as of March 10, 2021. Age relaxation for reserved category students is applicable in accordance with the Government of India orders issued from time to time. The shortlisted candidates will undergo a written test/trade test. The medium of the test will be in English only. While applying for the posts, the candidate needs to have a valid email ID and mobile number for contact. The application fee for this recruitment drive is â‚¹100. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, MIDHANI at midhani-india.in and also the MIDHANI recruitment notification to know about all the latest updates and news related to the recruitment drive.

