Ministry Of Defence Invites Applications For 444 Vacancies, See Eligibility & Salary Here

Ministry Of Defence Invites Applications For 444 Vacancies

Ministry of Defence has invited applications for various posts. Ministry issued official notification informing the same. Here is all you need to know about it.

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Defence has announced that it will be accepting applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies. The recruitment notice is for the posts of Tradesman mate, JOS, MS, MTS & Fireman at 41 field ammunition depot. Ministry has also issued a notification which has all the details, here is the direct link to a detailed advertisement published by the Ministry.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 330 posts
  • JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 20 posts
  • Material Assistant (MA): 19 posts
  • MTS: 11 posts
  • Fireman: 64 posts
  • 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 14 posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

  • Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board.
  • JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University.
  • Material Assistant (MA): Graduate or equivalent in any discipline from any recognized university or Diploma in Material Management from a recognized University/ organisation
  • MTS: 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board
  • Fireman: 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board
  • 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

The official notification reads, "Detailed Eligibility Criteria and application with mandatory undertaking/forms are available at www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in any future amendment/corrigendum in advertisement will be published in www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in."

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021: Salary 

  • Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/-
  • JOA (Erstwhile LDC): Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-
  • Material Assistant (MA): Rs 29200/- Rs 92300/-
  • MTS: Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/
  • Fireman: Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-
  • 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/-

Age limit

As per official notification, "Age calculation will be as on last date prescribed for receipt of application in open advertisement which will be considered as 21 days ( 28 days in case of candidate of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) from the last day of publication of advert."

Points to consider while applying

  • Selection will be done on the basis of an endurance test and a written test.
  • Registration of application by no means is a guarantee of employment
  • Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the exam if they will not bring their call letter along
  • Relaxation in physical test will be provided to women candidate based on the recommendation of the Board of Officers.

