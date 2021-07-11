Ministry Of Defence Invites Applications For 444 Vacancies, See Eligibility & Salary Here

Ministry of Defence has announced that it will be accepting applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies. The recruitment notice is for the posts of Tradesman mate, JOS, MS, MTS & Fireman at 41 field ammunition depot. Ministry has also issued a notification which has all the details, here is the direct link to a detailed advertisement published by the Ministry.
Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 330 posts
- JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 20 posts
- Material Assistant (MA): 19 posts
- MTS: 11 posts
- Fireman: 64 posts
- 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 14 posts
Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Eligibility criteria
- Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board.
- JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University.
- Material Assistant (MA): Graduate or equivalent in any discipline from any recognized university or Diploma in Material Management from a recognized University/ organisation
- MTS: 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board
- Fireman: 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board
- 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board.
The official notification reads, "Detailed Eligibility Criteria and application with mandatory undertaking/forms are available at www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in any future amendment/corrigendum in advertisement will be published in www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in."
Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021: Salary
- Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/-
- JOA (Erstwhile LDC): Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-
- Material Assistant (MA): Rs 29200/- Rs 92300/-
- MTS: Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/
- Fireman: Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-
- 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/-
Age limit
As per official notification, "Age calculation will be as on last date prescribed for receipt of application in open advertisement which will be considered as 21 days ( 28 days in case of candidate of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) from the last day of publication of advert."
Points to consider while applying
- Selection will be done on the basis of an endurance test and a written test.
- Registration of application by no means is a guarantee of employment
- Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the exam if they will not bring their call letter along
- Relaxation in physical test will be provided to women candidate based on the recommendation of the Board of Officers.