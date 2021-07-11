Ministry Of Defence Invites Applications For 444 Vacancies, See Eligibility & Salary Here

Ministry of Defence has announced that it will be accepting applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies. The recruitment notice is for the posts of Tradesman mate, JOS, MS, MTS & Fireman at 41 field ammunition depot. Ministry has also issued a notification which has all the details, here is the direct link to a detailed advertisement published by the Ministry.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 330 posts

JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 20 posts

Material Assistant (MA): 19 posts

MTS: 11 posts

Fireman: 64 posts

255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 14 posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University.

Material Assistant (MA): Graduate or equivalent in any discipline from any recognized university or Diploma in Material Management from a recognized University/ organisation

MTS: 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board

Fireman: 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board

255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

The official notification reads, "Detailed Eligibility Criteria and application with mandatory undertaking/forms are available at www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in any future amendment/corrigendum in advertisement will be published in www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in."

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021: Salary

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/-

JOA (Erstwhile LDC): Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-

Material Assistant (MA): Rs 29200/- Rs 92300/-

MTS: Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/

Fireman: Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-

255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): Rs 18000/- Rs 56900/-

Age limit

As per official notification, "Age calculation will be as on last date prescribed for receipt of application in open advertisement which will be considered as 21 days ( 28 days in case of candidate of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) from the last day of publication of advert."

Points to consider while applying