Ministry Of Defence's Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 275 Post

Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Apprenticeship India - apprenticeshipindia.org. According to the official notice, this recruitment drive would fill a total of 275 posts in the Naval Dockyard Apprentice School. Candidates must note that 5 December 2021, is the last day to apply for apprenticeship posts. Candidates applying for apprentice positions must have an SSC/Matric/Std X with 50 % marks and an ITI certificate with a minimum of 65 % marks.

Direct link to apply online for Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Events Date Last date to apply 5 December 2021 Last date to send filled up application 14 December 2021 Written examination for all trades 27 January 2022 Declaration of result 29 January 2022 Date of Interview 31 January, 1, 2 and 3 February 2022 Medical examination 7 to 15 February 2022

Ministry of Defence Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be solely based on their performance in the written examination and interview.

The selection department will send a call letter for a written examination to all those candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

After qualifying for the examination and interview, candidates will have to submit an original document to complete the final recruitment process.

Navy Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The written examination would be based on objective-type questions.

Candidates must note that the written examination will include subjects like Mathematics, General Science, and General Knowledge.

The examination would have 50 questions carrying one and a half marks each.

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image