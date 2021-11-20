Ministry Of Defence's Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 275 Post

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative Image
Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Apprenticeship India - apprenticeshipindia.org. According to the official notice, this recruitment drive would fill a total of 275 posts in the Naval Dockyard Apprentice School. Candidates must note that 5 December 2021, is the last day to apply for apprenticeship posts. Candidates applying for apprentice positions must have an SSC/Matric/Std X with 50 % marks and an ITI certificate with a minimum of 65 % marks.
