Ministry Of Defence's Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 275 Post

Ministry of Defense (Navy) has invited candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website - apprenticeshipindia.org

Ministry of Defence

Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Apprenticeship India - apprenticeshipindia.org. According to the official notice, this recruitment drive would fill a total of 275 posts in the Naval Dockyard Apprentice School. Candidates must note that 5 December 2021, is the last day to apply for apprenticeship posts. Candidates applying for apprentice positions must have an SSC/Matric/Std X with 50 % marks and an ITI certificate with a minimum of 65 % marks.

Direct link to apply online for Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Events
  • Date
  • Last date to apply 

 
  • 5 December 2021

 
  • Last date to send filled up application 

 
  • 14 December 2021

 
  • Written examination for all trades 

 
  • 27 January 2022

 
  • Declaration of result 

 
  • 29 January 2022

 
  • Date of Interview

 
  • 31 January, 1, 2 and 3 February 2022

 
  • Medical examination 

 
  • 7 to 15 February 2022

 

Ministry of Defence Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

  • The selection of the candidates will be solely based on their performance in the written examination and interview.
  • The selection department will send a call letter for a written examination to all those candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria.
  • After qualifying for the examination and interview, candidates will have to submit an original document to complete the final recruitment process. 

Navy Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

  • The written examination would be based on objective-type questions.
  • Candidates must note that the written examination will include subjects like Mathematics, General Science, and General Knowledge.
  • The examination would have 50 questions carrying one and a half marks each.
  • There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

