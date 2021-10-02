Last Updated:

Miranda House Cut-off 2021 Out: Highest For BA Political Science At 99.75%, Check Details

Miranda House cut-off 2021 has been released on DU official websites. Candidates can check the cut-off details and direct links here.

Miranda House Cut off 2021

Miranda House has released its cut-off list for the year 2021. The list was released in the second half of Friday, October 1, 2021. Miranda House is one of the top women’s colleges of Delhi University and has been ranked number one in NIRF Rankings this time. The college also comes in the limelight every year with its high cut-offs. This year due to the cancellation of Board exams and alternate assessment criteria, cut-offs have gone higher. Students have been marked based on their performance in 9th as well as 10th class. The list of websites to check the cut-off list has been mentioned here. Candidates can also check the list highlights here.

Miranda House cut-off 2021: Websites to check

  • mirandahouse.ac.in
  • du.ac.in

Miranda House cut-off 2021: Unreserved seats

  • BA (Hons) Bengali- 70%
  • BA (Hons) Economics- 99.50%
  • BA (Hons) English- 99%
  • BA (Hons) Geography- 98.75%
  • BA (Hons) Hindi- 93.50%
  • BA (Hons) History- 99.25%
  • BA (Hons) Philosophy- 97.50%
  • BA (Hons) Political Science- 99.75%
  • BA (Hons) Sanskrit- 78%
  • BA (Hons) Sociology- 98.75%
  • BSc (Hons) Botany- 97%
  • BSc (Hons) Chemistry- 97.33%
  • BSc (Hons) Mathematics- 98.75%
  • BSc (Hons) Physics- 98.33%
  • BSc (Hons) Zoology- 98%
  • B.Sc. Life Science- 96.66%
  • B.Sc. Physical Sc.- 97.66%

Miranda House cut-off 2021: OBC

  • BA (Hons) Bengali- 68%
  • BA (Hons) Economics- 98%
  • BA (Hons) English- 98%
  • BA (Hons) Geography- 97.75%
  • BA (Hons) Hindi- 89.5%
  • BA (Hons) History- 98%
  • BA (Hons) Philosophy- 93.50%
  • BA (Hons) Political Science- 98.75%
  • BA (Hons) Sanskrit- 74%
  • BA (Hons) Sociology- 96%
  • BSc (Hons) Botany- 96.33%
  • BSc (Hons) Chemistry- 95.33%
  • BSc (Hons) Mathematics- 97.75%
  • BSc (Hons) Physics- 96%
  • BSc (Hons) Zoology- 96.66%
  • B.Sc. Life Science- 95%
  • B.Sc. Physical Sc.- 95%

Miranda House cut-off 2021: ST

  • BA (Hons) Bengali- 64%
  • BA (Hons) Economics- 93.5%
  • BA (Hons) English- 94.5%
  • BA (Hons) Geography- 96.5%
  • BA (Hons) Hindi- 84.5%
  • BA (Hons) History- 97.5%
  • BA (Hons) Philosophy- 90%
  • BA (Hons) Political Science- 97.75%
  • BA (Hons) Sanskrit- 65%
  • BA (Hons) Sociology- 94.50%
  • BSc (Hons) Botany- 92%
  • BSc (Hons) Chemistry- 86.67%
  • BSc (Hons)Mathematics 94%
  • BSc (Hons) Physics- 87%
  • BSc (Hons) Zoology- 92.33%
  • BSc (Hons) Life Science- 91%
  • BSc (Hons) Physical Sc.- 88%

