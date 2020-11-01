'Misleading': PIB Warns Against Fake Notice Claiming Schools To Remain Closed Till Nov 30

The Press Information Bureau on November 1 took its official Twitter handle and issued a clarification regarding a notice which is doing rounds on social media platforms. While the notice claims that the schools in the country will remain closed till November 30 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, PIB has confirmed that it is fake. Calling it ‘misleading’, PIB further mentioned that the centre has allowed the states and union territories to decide on the dates to reopen schools and educational institutions across the country.

Fact-check by PIB

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs the guidelines for reopening issued by Ministry of Home Affairs’ orders of even number dated 30.09.2020 will remain in force till 30.11.2020,” read the notice being circulated on social media.

Rejecting the claim, Press Information Bureau tweeted:

A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November #PIBFactCheck : This Headline is MISLEADING.

Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VGbceNREtl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 1, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September 30 released the guidelines for Unlock 5. Schools can be reopened in the country as per the directives issued by the respective state/UT government. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, there were a few conditions which were proposed: online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged; students may attend schools/institutions only with the written consent of parents; attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent; states/UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/institutions based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)