COVID-19: MIT Engineers Design New Reusable N95 Mask With Replaceable Filter

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers in partnership with Brigham and Women's Hospital has designed a reusable N95 face mask that can be sterilised multiple times and used again under highly infectious settings. Many are saying that the design may have solved one of the biggest problems of coronavirus pandemic, the lack of PPE kits. The coronavirus outbreak exposed poor preparedness of many countries where a shortage of PPE kits in hospitals was forcing healthcare workers to clean and reuse their PPE kits using unreliable strategies.

But the latest innovation by the MIT engineers may have solved this issue as their new N95 face mask can be sterilised multiple times and used again for protection against the aerosol-based pathogen. The new mask known as Injection Molded Autoclavable, Scalable, Conformable (iMASC) system is made of silicon rubber and has two user-replaceable filters. The mask has undergone a successful qualitative assessment test as well as a clinical trial for fit testing. The mask could reportedly enter mass production after getting approvals from regulatory bodies.

Manufacturing

"Masks were designed in the three-dimensional (3D) computer-aided design (CAD) software SolidWorks (Dassault Systems) based on current 3M 1860 N95 FFRs that were in use at the hospitals in the Partners Healthcare network. Reusable face masks were then generated by Protolabs through injection moulding out of liquid silicon rubber (LSR). Elastic straps were used to secure the mask to the wearer’s face. The mask used dual, replaceable filters. A 7.6 cm long aluminium strip was bonded across the bridge of the nose section of the mask similar to traditional N95 FFRs," according to a study published in British Medical Journal Open.

(Image Credit: British Medical Journal Open/Website)

