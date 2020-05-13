MBSE HSLC Result 2020 Declared | Detailed Steps To Check Result

Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE, recently released the exam results of its 10th board exams. The HSLC 2020 results are now released on the official website. Students can check the official notification from the official website and click on the MBSE HSLC result 2020 option. They would be directed to a third-party website called indiatimes. The MBSE HSLC result for 2020 was announced at 1 pm today. Read on to check the results and see the direct link to check your results.

MBSE HSLC Result 2020

MBSE or Mizoram 10th board 2020 examination was conducted from February 17, 2020, to March 3. 2020.

The students who appeared for the examination can check their results NOW using their Roll number and Registration number.

The notification was released on the official website mbse.edu.in. However, the results link directs you to a third-party website.

The Mizoram Board has partnered with indiatimes website to show the results of the 10th board exams.

MBSE HSLC Result 2020 can be checked now by pasting this link in your browser - https://results.indiaresults.com/mz/mbse/hslc-exam-result-2020/query.htm

You can also check the results via SMS. SMS MBSE10 space Roll No. and send the message to 5676750

MBSE Mizoram HSLC result 2020

This academic year aroound 18000 students had appeared for the Class 10 examination. Here is the official website for the Mizoram Board results.

How to check MBSE HSLC result 2020

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in or https://results.indiaresults.com/mz/mbse/hslc-exam-result-2020/query.htm to check Mizoram 10th board results.

Click on Mizoram HSLC Result 2020 or Enter your registration or roll number

You can also check the results via SMS. SMS MBSE10 space Roll No. and send the message to 5676750 for example, if your roll number is 2131052 send SMS as --> MBSE10 2131052 and send it to 5676750

Download the result and take a print out for your future reference

