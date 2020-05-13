MBSE HSLC Result 2020 Declared | Detailed Steps To Check Result

Quick links:
Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE, recently released the exam results of its 10th board exams. The HSLC 2020 results are now released on the official website. Students can check the official notification from the official website and click on the MBSE HSLC result 2020 option. They would be directed to a third-party website called indiatimes. The MBSE HSLC result for 2020 was announced at 1 pm today. Read on to check the results and see the direct link to check your results.
image courtesy: indiaresults website
This academic year aroound 18000 students had appeared for the Class 10 examination. Here is the official website for the Mizoram Board results.
image courtesy: MBSE website
SMS MBSE10 space Roll No. and send the message to 5676750
for example, if your roll number is 2131052
send SMS as --> MBSE10 2131052 and send it to 5676750
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock