Mizoram: MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 For Combined Competitive Exam Released

MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelims exam has been released on the official website. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections as this answer key is provisional in nature and has been released for the Prelims Exam that was conducted on November 24, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website: mpsc.mizoram.gov.in. The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is December 3, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 28 seats will be filled and the pay for the selected candidates for the post is Level 10 in the Pay Matrix—Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,24,500.

MPSC Prelims answer key 2021: Direct Link

To download MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key Paper-I click on the direct link given here - MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key Paper-I

To download the MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key Paper-II click on the direct link provided here - MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key Paper-II

MPSC Prelims answer key 2021: Here's how to download MPSC Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website: mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the " Latest News " section.

" section. Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on the notification that reads, "MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key."

Step 4: Automatically, a new window would open.

Step 5: Candidates should click on the notification that says, "MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key Paper-I" or "MCS Combined 2021 Preliminary Exam Answer Key Paper-II."

Step 6: A new PDF will open for the respective notifications.

Step 7: The PDF would consist of the provisional answer key for the respective papers.

Image: Shutterstock