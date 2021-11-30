Mizoram: MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 For Combined Competitive Exam Released

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelims exam has been released on the official website. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections as this answer key is provisional in nature and has been released for the Prelims Exam that was conducted on November 24, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website: mpsc.mizoram.gov.in. The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is December 3, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 28 seats will be filled and the pay for the selected candidates for the post is Level 10 in the Pay Matrix—Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,24,500.