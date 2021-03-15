MMRC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Engineer & Manager Posts In Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has recently invited applications for interested candidates for the various manager and officer posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can fill the application form via the official website. Read on to know how to apply and other details about MMRC recruitment 2021. The last date to apply for the same is by April 16, 2021. The notification is for 5 posts under the MMRC. The official website of the same can be accessed at www.mmrcl.com.

MMRC recruitment 2021

According to the MMRC recruitment notification, candidates need to visit the Careers section of the MMRC official website to apply online. Refer to the advertisement "MMRCL Recruitment Advertisement 2021-22" beside which a link that reads 'Apply Online' would be mentioned. Click on the link. Candidates have to apply for these posts via online mode only. Candidates should also ensure to submit their valid email ID and mobile number while applying for these officer-level posts. MMRC would send the details of the personal interview and other such information via the registered email ID only. The online registration of the posts had started on February 26, 2021, at 10:00 am and is scheduled to end on April 16, 2021, at 23:59 pm.

Candidates would be called for a personal interview depending on their eligibility or experience in the relevant field. MMRCL reserves the right to shortlist candidates for a personal interview. Candidates selected would then be asked to submit their documents. Selection criteria are relaxable for deserving candidates with a sound background depending on the scrutiny of the committee. Here is the direct link to apply for the MMRC recruitment 2021 posts - Click here

MMRC Vacancy & Eligibility criteria