MNS Admit Card 2021 Released Now On The Official Website; Exam On July 28

MNS Admit Card 2021: The Indian Army has recently uploaded the admit cards for the online exam for Military Nursery Service (MNS 2021). The candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Important Dates

Admit card released on-15th July 2021

Indian Army MNS Exam to be held on 28th July 2021

Notification issued on the website before release of admit card reads, "The Computer Based Exam for selection of candidates to B.Sc (Nursing) Course 2021 will be held on 28th July 2021 in two shifts. The admit cards for the exam will be released by 2nd week of July 2021 on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in."

Candidates who are facing difficulty in downloading their admit cards can address the query to Plan.plan15@NIC.in. The Indian Army released this information through a recent notification. It reads thus: "The admit cards for the Computer Based Exam for selection of candidates to B.Sc (Nursing) Course 2021 have been released. Any queries may be addressed at PLAN.PLAN15@NIC.IN." Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

Indian Army MNS Exam Details

A total of 150 objective-type questions will be asked. Candidates will have to study general English, general intelligence, and Science for the exam. 50 questions will be asked from each subject and each question will carry 1 mark. The duration for the exam is 90 minutes.

Interview: Candidates who perform well and qualify in the online exam will be called for an interview. The interview will be conducted for 100 marks. The official notification reads, "Candidates declared FIT/UNFIT in the medical examination will be informed about their medical status, including the procedure of requesting for APPEAL/REVIEW MEDICAL BOARD by the President of the Selection Medical Board (SMB)." It is to be noted that the selection of candidates will be based on CBE and interviews. However, the final selection will also depend on the medical fitness of the candidate.

The Indian ndian Army had invited online applications from female candidates for admission to the four-year B Sc. (Nursing) Course. The course is going to commence in 2021 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services. The tentative vacancy for the candidates is 220.

Indian Army BSc Nursing Programme

The BSc Nursing Course is a four-year degree programme. This course helps candidates to secure admission to colleges of nursing of armed forces medical services. After the completion of the training process, candidates are granted Permanent or Short Service Commission in the military service as well.