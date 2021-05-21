Mohini Ekadashi 2021 Date, History, Significance And Celebration

Mohini Ekadashi is considered to be a significant day among the Hindus. Ekadashi is the 11th day of the Sukha Dasha, when people all around the country dedicate themselves to prayer. Mohini Ekadashi is observed every year in the months of April and May. Here is more information about the date, history and significance of the festival. Read on to know.

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 date

Mohiti Ekadashi 2021 date: May 22nd, 2021 at 9:15 a.m.

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 date ends: May 23 at 06:42 a.m.

May 23, 01:40 p.m. until 04:25 p.m. parana period (during which a fast can be broken)

Hari Vasara will end on May 23 at 11:56 a.m.

Sunday, May 23rd is Ekadashi.

Ekadashi Gauna Time in Parana: May 24, 2021, 05:26 a.m. until 08:11 a.m.

On Parana day, Dwadashi will end before sunrise.

Mohini Ekadashi History

On the Ekadashi Tithi, Lord Vishnu assumed the form of Mohini to aid the Gods, according to popular belief. When the ocean was churned, nectar was freed, and the Gods and Demons began to fight over it. Both of them want the nectar for the benefits it provides.

Lord Vishnu chose to solve the problem by taking the form of Mohini, who served as a convenient distraction for the demons. The Gods were able to devour all of the nectar as a result of this. The Mahabharata epic makes reference to Mohini Ekadashi as well.

Mohini Ekadashi Significance

Mohini Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most auspicious days for committing oneself to the Gods. It is thought that following the procedures correctly on this day helps people wash away their sins from the previous year. The day is also known to absolve persons of their prior life' misdeeds. As a result, devotees sing Lord Vishnu's bhajans and praises while seeking forgiveness and wisdom.

Mohini Ekadashi celebration

Mohini Ekadashi, devotees around the world observe fast for an entire day. The fast only ends on Dwadashi, which is the twelfth day, with a glass of milk. The fast is observed by not having a single grain of food throughout. Some people take up the lenient version of the fast where they can have fruits and milk products but are restrained from having rice and other grains. Devotees are also expected to only sleep on the ground while most people prefer keeping themselves busy the entire night with bhajans and prayers.

