Morarji Desai Exam Result 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Merit List & Scorecards

Morarji Desai Exam Result 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority also known as KEA has released Morarji Desai Exam Result 2021. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their scorecards by following the steps mentioned here. All those students who have managed to qualify will be able to take admission under the Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society, Bengaluru. The official result website is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

These are the sixth entrance exam results. The result is now available district-wise for Bangalore urban, Bengaluru rural, Ramanagara, Ballari and other districts. The steps to check the merit list, as well as the direct link, have been mentioned here.

Morarji Desai Exam Result 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the ‘Admission’ menu

Click on the link which reads 'Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to another window, where the rank list will be displayed in PDF file format

Here is the direct link to check results

The exam, for which the result has been released, was conducted offline on September 16, 2021. Candidates had to go to various exam centres across the state to take the exam. The details of the admission process are scheduled to be released in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated. After the release of the admission process, students who have qualified the exam and have been selected can take admission in class 5 and class 6 in residential schools.