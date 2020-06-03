MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Asks J&K Administration Not To Reopen Schools From June 15

Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Administration on the decisions regarding the reopening of the schools from 15th June 2020 and the new rules for vehicles registration tax and suggested Union Territory Administration defer both the decisions. Singh took to microblogging platform Twitter to apprise about his discussion with the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Have spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registeration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 3, 2020

The decision of UT Government on possible reopening of schools invited sharp criticism from the opposition.

"J&K Government should take this decision after consultation with parents who may not be comfortable sending their children to school in mid-June. Do the schools have adequate infra and training to implement COVID-19 precautions. Please don't take chances with the children," Devender Singh Rana, Provincial President, National Conference wrote on twitter.

Earlier, Directors of school education Kashmir and Jammu were directed to make availability of safety items in government schools to students in view of the outbreak of deadly COVID19.

In this regard, Director Finance School Education Department, on June 01, wrote a letter to Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu. "As Government intends to re-open schools in mid of June 2020. I am directed to convey to ensure safety measures in all Govt. schools to arrest the spread of Coronavirus to students and staff therein. In this connection, necessary instructions may be circulated to Heads of all government schools to provide a pair of reusable masks and a pair of hand gloves to every student and ensure availability of one thousand (1000) ml bulk hand sanitizes and 1200 ml liquid soap with disperser at the entry point to each Government school. Expenditure on this account shall be debited to Samagra Grants released to all institutions for day to day expenses," it read.

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday said that 117 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 40 from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2718. Also, 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division. Moreover, 07 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 04 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.