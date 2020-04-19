'UPSC & SSC Exams To Definitely Take Place; No Need To Panic': MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

Speaking to the media on Sunday, MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh clarified that the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and SSC (Staff Selection Commission) exams would definitely take place. Maintaining that they were put on hold only due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19, he revealed that the Centre would take a decision after May 3. Moreover, he assured the aspirants that the dates of the exams would be scheduled in a manner in which they shall be able to reach their designated exam centres in time. Later, Dr.Singh took to Twitter and reiterated that the future of the UPSC and SSC aspirants was an important priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, he urged everyone to refrain from panicking due to fake news in this regard.

UPSC&SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3&reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers: Union Min Dr Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/gYUzFgGXk5 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Read: Fact Check: Is Government Planning Pension Cuts Due To COVID? Finance Ministry Clarifies

We have been repeatedly reiterating that the future and interests of the UPSC/SSC aspirants are high on the priority of the @narendramodi Government. There is no room, absolutely, to be panicked by hearsay or unverified social media reports. https://t.co/oI3Db8z9KZ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 19, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: No Supply Of Non-essential Goods By E-comm; 12,974 Active Cases

The novel coronavirus crisis

All exams have been postponed or cancelled since the commencement of the lockdown period. The consolidated lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs makes it clear that all educational, training and coaching institutions shall remain closed till May 3. At the same time, they have been asked to impart education via online teaching.

Currently, there are 15712 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,231 persons have recovered while 507 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health observed that Markaz attendees constituted nearly 30% out of India's COVID-19 tally. Mentioning that there is a 3.3% COVID-19 mortality rate in the country, he added that 83% of such cases were due to co-morbidities.

Read: MHA Allows Intra-state Movement Of Asymptomatic Migrant Labourers After COVID-19 Screening

Read: Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Clarification On Non-essential E-commerce; Hails Merits