MP Admit Card 2020: 12th Board Admit Card Download Link Available Now

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the latest notification regarding the release of MP Board 12th Admit Card. The admit cards for MP class 12 exams were released earlier in the day. The revised admit cards can be accessed from the official website. The students who had opted for a change of their examination centre due to lockdown can now download the revised admit card for the 12th board exams from the site. The Madhya Pradesh class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin from June 9, 2020.

How to download MP Board 12th Admit card

Visit the official website at mponline.gov.in

You can also directly click on the link - https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPBSE/AdmitCard/Main_AdmitCard.aspx?adm=TffCJjM0tIiRZSdQ==

Click on the link that reads 'MP Board 12th Exam Admit Card 2020'.

Enter the candidate's required details including the Application number.

The 12th Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the revised Admit Card and take a print out before appearing for the exams.

Image courtesy: MP board official website

Admit Cards for students with changed Exam Centres

MP Board released the admit cards for 12th class exam students who had asked for a change in the exam centre.

Since many students had relocated to their home town or had moved out of the cities during lockdown, the students were asked to submit a fresh online application for the change of exam centre.

Since the last date to apply for the new exam centre was May 28, and some students were not able to apply due to unavoidable reasons, the MP Board has instructed such students to send a request to their district education officer.

The change in exam centres was allowed only on an inter-district basis.

Students who are still unable to get their admit cards are advised to get in touch with their respective District Education Officers (DEO).

MP 12th board exam Timetable

The remaining MP Board Class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from 9 to 16 June.

9 June - Chemistry and Geography

10 June - Book-Keeping & Accountancy and Vocational

11 June - Biology

12 June - Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade and Poultry Farming & Fishery

13 June - Political Science, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Design and 2nd Vocational exams

15 June - Higher Mathematics, Element of Science, History of Indian Art and 3rd Vocational exams

16 June - Economics and Crop production & Horticulture

Image courtesy: MP Board official website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock