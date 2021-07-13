MP Board 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared On July 14 At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
MP Board 10th Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board has announced the date and time of declaration of MPBSE Matric results. As per the announcement, state board class 10th results are scheduled to be released on July 14, 2021. MP Board will declare the results in the second half at 4 pm. Students of class 10th who are waiting for results will be able to check it tomorrow after 4 pm on the official website that is mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board did not conduct the matric exams like they do every year. It was decided to cancel the exams because of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.MP Board class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 19. However, along with Madhya Pradesh Board, many other state boards took the same decision and decided to cancel the exams. The results have been calculated on the basis of evaluation criteria that was already released by the Board. as per the criteria released, marks of every student will be calculated out of 100. 50:30:20 ratio is being followed with 50% weightage being given to pre-board exams, 30% weightage to unit tests, and 20% weightage have been given to internal assessments carried out by Schools.
MP Board in June announced the cancellation of class 12th exams. This decision was taken a day after the CBSE announced the cancellation of class 12 exams. CBSE and CISCE cancelled the class 12 board exam on 1st June after PM Modi intervened and chaired a high-level meeting with his cabinet members.