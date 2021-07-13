MP Board 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared On July 14 At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check

MP Board 10th Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board has announced the date and time of declaration of MPBSE Matric results. As per the announcement, state board class 10th results are scheduled to be released on July 14, 2021. MP Board will declare the results in the second half at 4 pm. Students of class 10th who are waiting for results will be able to check it tomorrow after 4 pm on the official website that is mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board 10th Result 2021: Schedule

Results will be declared on - 14th July 2021 (Wednesday)

Results will be announced on the official website mpresults.nic.in

Students can see results after 4 pm

How to download MP Board class 10 results 2021

Visit the official website- vimarsh.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Click here to see matric results"

You will be redirected to a new page

Select your district, block, school, class, and key in the sum of digits

Your MP Board results will be displayed on the screen

Download, cross-check details and take its printout for future reference.

MP Board class 10th: Evaluation criteria

MP Board did not conduct the matric exams like they do every year. It was decided to cancel the exams because of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.MP Board class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 19. However, along with Madhya Pradesh Board, many other state boards took the same decision and decided to cancel the exams. The results have been calculated on the basis of evaluation criteria that was already released by the Board. as per the criteria released, marks of every student will be calculated out of 100. 50:30:20 ratio is being followed with 50% weightage being given to pre-board exams, 30% weightage to unit tests, and 20% weightage have been given to internal assessments carried out by Schools.

MP Board Class 12 Exam Cancelled

MP Board in June announced the cancellation of class 12th exams. This decision was taken a day after the CBSE announced the cancellation of class 12 exams. CBSE and CISCE cancelled the class 12 board exam on 1st June after PM Modi intervened and chaired a high-level meeting with his cabinet members.