MP Board 10th Result 2021 Today: MPBSE Result Timing; Here's How To Check Results Online

Today is the big day for over 11 lakh MP Board students who will get their MP Board 10th Result 2021. According to the official announcement, the MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) will release the MP Board Class 10 Results for High School Certificate (HSC) students today, July 14, 2021. The formal announcement of the MPBSE 10th Result 2021 will take place in the evening, approximately 4 p.m., according to the notification. The declaration ceremony is set to take place at the Board's Bhopal office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HSC Exams were cancelled this year, and the board prepared the MP Board Class 10 Result using other evaluation criteria.

MP board class 10th result 2021

The MP Board HSC Result 2021 for Class 10 students will be released online and made available to students via official and third-party websites following the ceremonial unveiling and announcement. Students can check and obtain MPBSE 10th Class results 2021 online at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, the board's official websites.

How to check results?

While checking their MP Board 10th Result 2021, students are recommended to take notes and follow them.

Go to the MPBSE's official websites

Locate the MP Board 10th Result 2021 link

Fill in the required information

Press the Submit button

Your screen will display the MP Board HSC Result 2021

Rechecking and re-evaluation of MP Board HSC Result 2021

If a student is dissatisfied with his or her marks in the MPBSE 10th Result 2021, he or she can use the MP Board's rechecking or re-evaluation option. Students can take advantage of this facility by paying a small fee to the MP Board. Rechecking involves rechecking the complete answer sheet, whereas re-evaluation involves recalculating the marks and searching the answer sheet for an unawarded answer.

Madhya Pradesh Board

Under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was founded in 1965. The MP Board is the state's sole custodian of school-level education, monitoring, regulating, and overseeing the growth of secondary school education. Every year, the MP Board administers Board Exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students as part of its obligations.

Picture Credit: PTI