MP Board 12th Result 2020: Class 12 Madhya Pradesh Result Declared At ‘mpbse.nic.in’

The state education department in Madhya Pradesh or the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the results of the Class 12th examinations today that is Monday, July 27. About 9 lakhs Class 12th students had registered for the examinations. Now the students can check the results on the official website of the board. The link for the same is http://mpbse.nic.in/. The results were declared by State School Education Minister on the Independent charge that is Inder Singh Parmar. The results for all the registered students were announced by him around 3 pm.

Also Read | MP Board 12th Result 2020: MPBSE Class 12th Result Likely To Be Out In August

12th result 2020 overview

MPBSE 12th result 2020 declaration was delayed due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Generally, the mpbse 12th results are announced in the month of May. However, this year the evaluation was hampered due to the lockdown in May. The results are announced in the month of July for all boards across the country under the orders of the HRD Ministry.

Also Read | MP Board 12 Results: List Of Websites To Check MP Board 12th Result

Here is how you can check MP Board 12th result 2020 which is out now

Copy the link http://mpbse.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar for 12th result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to MP board result 2020. You will see ‘Exam Results’, click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for MP board result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the Madhya Pradesh board result Check for the name and marks of MPBSE 12th result Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of MPBSE 12th result

MP Board 12th result 2020 passing requirements

To successfully clear the MP board 12th result 2020, a student will have to score minimum marks of 33% in all the subjects, the average of which will be calculated and scored. Students who fail to do so can appear for the supplementary or compartment examinations which will be held later. The dates for the compartment examinations will be announced later. MP board had announced the results of class 10th before this. In the examinations, almost 64% have cleared the examinations.

Also Read | MP Board Class 12 Result: MPBSE To Announce Results On July 27; Details Here

Also Read | MP Board 12th Result 2020: MP 12th Result Is Expected To Be Out This Week