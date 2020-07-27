MP Board 12th Result 2020 Declared: 68.81% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 12 results on July 27 at 3 PM and 68.81 per cent students have passed the examinations. While Khushi Singh bagged the first rank by scoring 486 marks out of 500 in MP Board for Class 12, girls in totality have outperformed the boys.

While girls total percentage stood at 73.4 per cent, the boys acquired 64.66 per cent this year. Khushi is followed by Madhulata and Nikita who acquired second and third ranks respectively. Moreover, the first five positions are also secured by all girls.

All eight lakh students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website of MP Board and they were declared by State School Education Minister on the Independent charge that is Inder Singh Parmar at 3 PM. The declaration of MPBSE Class 12 result 2020 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as generally, these results are announced in May.

However, this year the evaluation was hampered due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the further spread of coronavirus. The results are announced in the month of July for all boards across the country under the orders of the HRD Ministry.

How to check MP Board Class 12th result 2020?

Copy the link http://mpbse.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar for 12th result 2020

Click enter, you will be redirected to MP board result 2020.

You will see ‘Exam Results’, click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials.

Enter the roll number or seat number for MP board result 2020.

Click enter and it will lead to the Madhya Pradesh board result

Check for the name and marks of MPBSE 12th result

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of MPBSE 12th result

For the students to pass the MP board for Class 12, they had to score minimum marks of 33 per cent in all the subjects, the result is determined by their average. Students who failed to do so can appear for the supplementary or compartment examinations which will be held later in the year. The dates for the compartment examinations have not yet been announced. MP board had announced the results of Class 10 before this.

