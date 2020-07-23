MP Board 12th Result 2020: MPBSE Class 12th Result Likely To Be Out In August

After MP Board 10th results were released on July 4th, there was huge anticipation of the MP board Class 12 results to be released in July itself. However, the results are likely to be out in August, according to sources. The MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) last released class 10 exam results for nearly 9 lakh students who appeared this year. However, the exact date for the release of MP board 12th class result is still awaited.

The MP 12th board exams were conducted in more than 3,682 centres across the state where 97 exam centres were set up in the state capital in Bhopal. This year, MP Board class 12th examination was held in March 2020. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of MP Board to know the important details and news about MP 12th result.

How to check MP Board Class 12th result for 2020?

Go to the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in. or mpresults.nic.in. to check the result.

On the homepage, click on a link that shows, MP Board 12th Result.

Click on the link and enter the required details like your roll number.

Cross-check the details entered with the mentioned details on the hall ticket.

Click on submit, you will be redirected to a new page where your MP Board 12th result will be displayed.

Save and take a printout of MP 12th result for future use.

Image courtesy: MPBSE official website

MP board exam updates

MP Board which last declared 10th class results on July 4th saw a total of 62.84% of students passing the class 10th exam, which saw an improvement from 2019's MP board 10th class results when 61.32% students had passed the exam last year. Many students scored 100% in the MP board 10th result.

Here are the names of the top-scoring students - Abhinav Sharma, Lakshadweep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, and Vedika Vishwakarma.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock