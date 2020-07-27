MP Board 12th Result 2020 Topper List Out, Kushi Singh Tops Arts Stream With 97.2%

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the MP board 12th result 2020 on July 27, 2020, Monday at 3 PM. So, students who gave the exams can check their MP board result 2020 on the official website at www.mpresults.nic.in. Moreover, the board has also released the MP board 12th result 2020 topper list. So, we have mentioned everything about the MPBSE 12th toppers list that you must check out. Read on:

MP board 12th result 2020 topper to receive incentives

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the MP board 12th result 2020 topper list. According to reports, Chief Minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced the resuming of the laptop scheme on Sunday. He took to Twitter and revealed that meritorious students would receive citations and incentives of ₹25,000 to purchase a laptop. They would get the same after the announcement of MP board 12th result 2020 topper. The scheme is available for regular as well as self-taught students of 2019-20 batch.

MP board 12th result 2020 topper: Stream-wise MPBSE 12th toppers list

Here’s the MPBSE 12th toppers list as per their respective streams:

MP board 12th result 2020 topper: Non-medical/ Science stream

According to reports, MP board 12th result 2020 topper for non-medical stream in Priya Lal, who bagged 495 marks. She has shared the accolade with Rinku Bathra.

MP board 12th result 2020 topper: Commerce stream

Commerce student Mufaddal Arvivala topped his stream with 487 marks out of 500 in MP board result 2020.

In the agriculture group, Gaurav Ojha reportedly aced with 483 out of 500 marks.

MP board 12th result 2020 topper: Arts stream

Shambhu Mishra is MP board 12th result 2020 topper for Arts stream with 444 marks.

MP board 12th result 2020 topper: Medical stream

Medical student Anushka Gupta leads the MPBSE 12th toppers list for her stream with 490 marks.

MP board 12th result 2020 topper: Top five ranks in MPBSE 12th toppers list

In the MP board result 2020, girls have bagged the top ranks in the MPBSE 12th toppers list. As per a report by a leading daily, here are five girl toppers leading the pack. Check the out their names:

Kushi Singh Madhulata Silawat Nikita Patidar Riyanshi Shakyawar Nirali Sharma

Females outperform boys

MP Board has declared the class 12th results on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 3 pm. According to reports, a total of 68.81% of students have passed the board exams this year. Moreover, females have outperformed males in MP board 2020 result. The pass percentage of boys is 64.66%, while for girls is 73.4%.

About the MP board 12th exams

According to reports, around 8.3 lakh students registered for the exams which took place between March 2, 2020, to March 31, 2020. But some papers, which had to happen from March 20 to 31 could not take place on time. The authorities had to postpone them due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. So, the board conducted the MBPSE class 12th pending exams from June 9, 2020, to June 16, 2020. They chose important subjects, among others, which were crucial for students’ admission into higher education institutes.

