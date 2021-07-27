MP Board 12th Result 2021 Date And Time: MPBSE To Declare HSC Results On July 29 At 12 Pm

MP Board 12th Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the date and time for declaring the MP Board class 12th results 2021. As per the latest information shared by the MP education board, the MPBSE class 12th results 2021 will be declared on July 29. The results will be available from 12 noon onwards. Candidates will be able to check their results online at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम 29 जुलाई 2021 को दोपहर 12 बजे घोषित किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/QZcTvgcxA5 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 26, 2021

How to check MP Board class 12th result 2021

Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Exam/ Results' tab

A new page will open

Click on MPBSE HSC (12th) exam result 2021 link on the screen

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your MP Board 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

List of websites to check MP Class 12th result 2021

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

This year, the MP government had to cancel the MP Board Exams 2021 due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had stated that all students will be promoted on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme finalized by a group of ministers in consultation with experts.

Cancelling the MP Board exams, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted, “Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children’s lives are precious to us. We will worry about their career later. When the burden of COVID-19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.” In the year 2020, a total of 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board class 12th examinations, of which 68.81% had passed. Female students had outscored male students.