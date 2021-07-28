MP Board 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, See List Of Websites To Check Scores

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will on Thursday declare the MP Board class 12th results 2021. Candidates who are enrolled in class 12th will get their results tomorrow. As per the latest information shared by the school education board, the MP Board class12th results at 12 noon on July 29.

Candidates will be able to check their results online. The MP Board results will be available on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of the school education department, MP.

How to check MP Board class 12th result 2021

Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Exam/ Results' tab

A new page will open

Click on MPBSE HSC (12th) exam result 2021 link on the screen

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your MP Board 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

List of websites to check MP Class 12th result 2021

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE to evaluate students on basis of an alternative assessment scheme

This year, the MP government had to cancel the MP Board Exams 2021 due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to promote all students on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme finalized by a group of ministers in consultation with experts.

Canceling the MP Board exams, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted, “Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children’s lives are precious to us. We will worry about their career later. When the burden of COVID-19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.” In the year 2020, a total of 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board class 12th examinations, of which 68.81% had passed. Female students had outscored male students.