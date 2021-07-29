MP Board 12th Result To Be Declared Today At 12 Noon, Here's How To Check

MP Board 12th Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board is all set to declare class 12th results on Thursday. The results are scheduled to be released at noon. Once declared it will be available on the official website. Students who are waiting for their results will be able to check the same after 12 noon. Once the Board announces the result, it will be uploaded on mpbse.nic.in. Students will be able to check their results by entering their registration number on the result link page. Registered students are advised to visit the official website for being updated about result declaration. Here is how candidates can check their results.

MP Board Result 2021: Important Dates

Class 10th results were announced on- 14th July 2021

Class 12th results will be announced on- 29th July 2021

MPBSE results: Websites to check

MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

Candidates must visit the official websites mentioned above

In the notification or announcement section, find the link which reads 'MP Board 12th Result 2021'

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Click on submit option to view results

MP Board HSSC Result 2021 will be available on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

MPBSE class 12 results: Evaluation Criteria

Madhya Pradesh Board like many other Boards cancelled their class 10th and 12th board exams. This was done a day after CBSE announced the cancellation of Board exams due to the second wave of COVID-19. After the announcement, MP Board came up with an alternate evaluation criterion to mark the students. As per the criteria, results of previous years will be considered to evaluate class 12th marks. The students will be marked on the basis of the best of five marks secured in various subjects of class 10th.

Cancelling the MP Board exams, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted, “Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children’s lives are precious to us. We will worry about their career later. When the burden of COVID-19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.”

How to get Marksheet?

Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the results. They should reach out to their respective schools as soon as possible in case of any typo or other mistakes. Candidates are hereby informed that marksheet will be issued by Board but it will be given to the schools. Candidates should contact their respective school for more information on marksheet and to know when to collect them.

MP Board 12th Result 2020

Last year the overall pass percentage was 68.81%. More than 6.6 lakh students appeared in the class 12th exams 2020, out of which 4.5 lakh students passed. 73.40% pass percentage was recorded among girl candidates, whereas male candidates recorded 64.66%.