MP Board Cancels Class 10 Exam, Postpones Class 12 Board Exam Until Further Orders

MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE has cancelled the class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams until further orders due to COVID-19. Class 10 marking policy released.

Nandini Verma
MP Board exams

MP Board Exam 2021: The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department on Friday announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 board exams until further orders. As per the official notice, the class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The decision has been taken in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country. 

MP Board class 12 exam postponed

The MP Board has stated that class 12 board exams will be held when the situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exam. New dates of the MP Board class 12 exam will be announced at least 20 days in advance, the official notice reads. The students are advised to visit the official website of the MP Board regularly for updates. 

The MP Board class 12 exam was originally scheduled to begin on May 1. The exam was however postponed on April 14, soon after the CBSE announced the cancellation of the class 10 board exam and postponement of the class 12 board exam. CBSE, ICSE and almost all state boards have postponed/ cancelled the board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MP Board Class 10 Marking Policy

The MP board has also released the marking policy for promoting Class 10 students to the next higher class. The MP Board is following a similar marking policy as released by CBSE. Schools will evaluate the students on the total marks of 100 for each paper. 80 marks will be based on students' performance in pre-board exams, half-yearly exams, unit test and the remaining 20 marks will be based on internal assessment of the students done during the academic year. 

