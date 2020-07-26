MP Board Class 12 Result: MPBSE To Announce Results On July 27; Details Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 12th results on July 27, on its official website. As per MPBSE (Public Relations) Officer SK Chaurasia, the class 12 result would be released on Monday at 3 pm.

After the results are declared, students can check their MP Board 12th results online at mpbse.nic.in.

How to check the results of MP Board 12th result

Go to the official website of MP Board mentioned above to check your results. On the homepage, click on a link that shows, MP Board 12th Result. Click on the link and enter the required details like your roll number. Cross-check the details entered with the mentioned details on the hall ticket. Click on submit. You will be redirected to a new page where your MP Board 12th result will be displayed. Save and take a printout of MP 12th result for future use.

MP Board 12th Result

Earlier, Rashmi Arun Shami who is the principal secretary of MPBSE had informed a leading daily that MP Board result 2020 of class 10 will be declared in the first week of July and the MP Board 12th result will be announced in the third week of July or after July 15. The students can expect their MP Board 12th result anytime soon. This year, MP Board class 12th examination was held in March 2020. Reportedly, the examination was conducted across 3662 exam centres.

MP Board 10th result

MP Board announced the class 10 result on July 4, 2020. In the MP result 2020 of class 10, 62.84% of students cleared the examination. The passing percentage of this year’s MP Board result 2020 of class 10 is more than that of last year. Last year, 61.32% of students had cleared the exam.

