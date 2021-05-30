Last Updated:

MP Board Class 9th And 11th Results 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check

MP Board has declared class 9 and class 11 results 2021. Check steps and direct link to download MP Board results for classes 9 and 11. See full details here.

MP Board result

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has on Sunday announced the results of class 9 and 11 annual exams 2021. Students who were enrolled in class 9 or 11 in any MP Board school can check their results online. Students will have to visit the official website- vimarsh.mp.gov.in to check and download their results. 

The Madhya Pradesh government had cancelled all school exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were promoted on the basis of a revision test held in the month of November and a half-yearly examination conducted in February. However, the exams that have better marks have been considered for the preparation of results. Students can follow the steps given below to check their MP Class 9 and Class 11 results 2021. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below for the convenience of students. They need to select their district, block, school, class to obtain the results

How to download MP Board class 9, 11 results 2021

  1. Visit the official website- vimarsh.mp.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Click here to see the annual exam results of class 9th and 11th"
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. Select your district, block, school, class, and key in the sum of digits
  5. Your MP Board results will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check MP Board result 2021

