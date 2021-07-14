MP Board Declares MPBSE 10th Result 2021; 3,56,582 Secure First Division, Check Website

The Class 10 results of MP Board MPBSE have been declared today at 4 pm. The results have been released by Inder Singh Parmer, Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Students can check their results on the official MPBSE websites: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, using their roll numbers or application numbers as per the website.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 declared

Board exams for the state were not conducted due to the second wave of COVID-19. The results have been finalized based on an alternative means of assessment scheme. The scheme is based on internal assessments and the students’ performance for unit tests, half-year exams, and pre-board exams. The weightage for the MP Board 10th result was divided as:

50% to pre-board exams

30% to unit tests

20% to internal exams

MP Board 10th result available on apps; 356582 first division candidates

The results will also be made available on the MPBSE app, MP Mobile and the Fast Result app. All of these apps are available on the Google Play Store. Out of the 925213 exam candidates registered, results have been declared for 914079 candidates. The rest have been marked absent. The division based results are as follows:

First division: 356582 candidates

Second division: 397626 candidates

Third division: 159871 candidates

Statements by Education Minister on MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021

The Jansampark MP Twitter account put out a thread of tweets with media of the Education Minister releasing Board results. The thread said, “Today the Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of class X examination which we did on the basis of special evaluation method due to Corona period. I congratulate and convey my best wishes to all the students of the state: School Education Minister Shri". It went on to say, “Last year students' studies were affected due to Corona. In such a situation, after examining the best option which was the best option in front of us, we have declared the result after examining it scientifically: Minister Shri. @Indersinghsjp“. The account added,

“All the students are being passed. The number of first-class students is a little more than 3 lakh 56 thousand, the number of second class students is 3 lakh 97 thousand 6 hundred twenty-six, the number of third-class students is 1 lakh 59 thousand 8 hundred 71: Minister Shri@Indersinghsjp“

(IMAGE: @JANSAMPARKMP_TWITTER/PTI)