MP Board Exam 2021: Decision On Class 10 & 12 Exams Likely To Be Taken Today

The Madhya Pradesh Government is likely to decide the exam dates, pattern, and mode of the MP Board Exam 2021 today. In accordance with this, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has called for a meeting this afternoon to finalise the procedure. Speculations suggest that the MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 12 is likely to occur in June 2021 whereas exams for Class 10 may get cancelled. Like many other state boards, MP Board may also take the decision of determining Class 10 results through internal assessment. Here's a brief on MP Board news initiated till now.

MP Board Exam 2021

Earlier, the news of the MP Board exam postponed for Class 12 had been confirmed by the Department of School Education. The Class 12 Board exams 2021 that was initially scheduled for April 30 had been said to be postponed to the first week of June 2021. The mode by which these examinations will take place is yet to be confirmed but is speculated to go through offline only. Needless to say, this piece of MP Board News can only be confirmed today.

As for Class 10 students, the verdict for the final examination remains unconfirmed but is likely to get cancelled. Instead, their final results will be based on the marks obtained during the internal assessment conducted by their respective schools. The Minister has clarified that the general promotion of students will not be done under any circumstances. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board regularly for MP Board exam notification and further announcements.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden spike in cases across the country, many states have already declared cancellation and postponement of important exams. Madhya Pradesh alone observes 486K cases with 5,041 deaths. Many parents and students had previously expressed their concerns about exams being held amidst emergency and had signed many petitions regarding their cancellations. Accordingly, the State Governments had also expressed their concerns regarding students safety and health. Keeping this in mind, today's decision regarding MP Board Exam 2021 may come as a relief to all students.

