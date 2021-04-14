MP Board Exam 2021: MP Government Postpones Board Exams To June Due To COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed the MP Board Exam 2021 for the whole state. The exams have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across all of MP. Board exams for the city of Bhopal, the capital of the state have been cancelled as well. Read on to know more details about the MP Board Exam Postponed.

MP Board exam postponed

As per the official School Education Department of MP Twitter account, the Board Exams for Classes 10 and Classes 12 have even postponed to June, at the time of writing this article. While the MP board news about the postponement of the exams has been announced, there has been no official announcement regarding the date of the upcoming exams. However, students can expect the MP Board Time Table to be announced soon by the MP School Education Department.

Before the postponement was announced, the MP Board exams were set to begin on April 30. Class 10 exams were scheduled to be starting on April 30 whereas the Class 12 Exams were set to start from May 1. You can read the official Tweet from the School Education Department of MP Twitter down below:

à¤®à¤¾.à¤¶à¤¿.à¤® à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤†à¤¯à¥‹à¤œà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤ˆà¤¸à¥à¤•à¥‚à¤² / à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤° à¤¸à¥‡à¤•à¥‡à¤£à¥à¤¡à¤°à¥€ / à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤° à¤¸à¥‡à¤•à¥‡à¤£à¥à¤¡à¤°à¥€ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤¿à¤•/à¤¡à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥‹à¤®à¤¾ à¤‡à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥€-à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥‚à¤² à¤à¤œà¥‚à¤•à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨,à¤¶à¤¾à¤°à¥€à¤°à¤¿à¤• à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¥‹à¤ªà¤¾à¤§à¤¿ à¤ªà¤°à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤‚ 1 à¤®à¤¾à¤¹ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤—à¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤ªà¤°à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤…à¤¬ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹ à¤œà¥‚à¤¨ 2021 à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¥à¤® à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¤‚à¤­ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤•à¤° à¤…à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¤à¤• à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤œà¤¾à¤¯à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥€à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/uyh15hvyO7 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 14, 2021

In a press release, the MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the second wave of the COVID pandemic is dangerous and exams cannot be conducted in a such a situation. Additionally, all schools in the state of MP are going to remain shut for Class 1 to Class 9 till June 15. The government has given two options for MP students from Classes 9 to 12 to given their exams. Students can choose to give exams either online of offline. If students choose to give exams offline, they will be given the question paper and answer so that they can finish their exams at home. Studnets should regularly visit mpbse.nic.in for more updates on MP Board exams. Stay tuned for more updates on MP Boards and other upcoming exams.

