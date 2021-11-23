MP Board Releases MPBSE 10th,12th Board Exams Date Sheets, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
MP Board Exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday, November 22 released the MPBSE date sheet. The date sheet has been released for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. Registered students can check the date sheet highlights below. Students can also visit the official website mpbse.nic.in to check the same.
As per the MPBSE date sheet, the matric exam will begin on February 18, and the intermediate exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2022. Exams for both classes will end in March 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 10 am and 1 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to enter the exam hall 15 minutes before the exam time and they will be allowed to go through question papers till then.
The Board announced the date sheet through a tweet. The official tweet reads, "Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of class 10th and class 12th board exams. The annual examination of class 10th will be conducted from February 18 and the annual examination of class 12th will be held from February 17, 2022. Check the detailed timetable here."
मध्यप्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 10वी एवं 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम घोषित किया गया है।— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 22, 2021
➡️ कक्षा 10वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 18 फरवरी एवं कक्षा 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 17 फरवरी 2022 से आयोजित की जाएगी।
विस्तृत समय सारणी देखें-https://t.co/sKUNT3uOkO pic.twitter.com/4YTIfgT06s