Last Updated:

MP Board Releases MPBSE 10th,12th Board Exams Date Sheets, Here's Direct Link To Check

MP Board has released the MPBSE 10th,12th Board exams date sheet on November 22. Students can check the MPBSE date sheet highlights in this article.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MP Board

Image: PTI


MP Board Exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday, November 22 released the MPBSE date sheet. The date sheet has been released for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. Registered students can check the date sheet highlights below. Students can also visit the official website mpbse.nic.in to check the same.

As per the MPBSE date sheet, the matric exam will begin on February 18, and the intermediate exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2022. Exams for both classes will end in March 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 10 am and 1 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to enter the exam hall 15 minutes before the exam time and they will be allowed to go through question papers till then.

MP Board Date Sheet 2022: Matric exam timetable 

  • On February 18, exam will be conducted for Hindi paper
  • On February 22, Mathematics exam will be conducted 
  • On February 24, Urdu exam will be conducted
  • On February 26, exam will be conducted for Social Science
  • On March 2, candidates will take the Science paper
  • On March 5, exam will be conducted for English paper
  • On March 8, exam will be conducted for Sanskrit paper
  • On March 9, students will take Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi & Painting, Music (T&C) papers
  • On March 10, NSQF exam is scheduled to be conducted

MP Board Date Sheet 2022: Inter exam timetable

  • On February 17, class 12 candidates will take English exam
  • On February 19, Hindi exam will be conducted
  • On February 21, exam will be conducted for Physics, Economics, Animal Hus, Milk Trade Poultry, Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC papers
  • On February 23, exam will be conducted for Biotechnology and Music papers
  • On February 24, students will take the Biology exam
  • On February 25, exams for Political Science, VOC papers will be conducted 
  • On February 28, 2022 Exam will be conducted for Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Ele. of Science & Maths Useful of Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
  • On March 3, the Mathematics exam will be conducted 
  • On March 4, exams will be conducted for Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing & Designing, Bookkeeping & Accountancy papers
  • On March 7, the exam will be conducted for Informatic Practices subjects
  • On March 9- Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Physiology & Health subjects
  • On March 10- Urdu, Marathi subjects
  • On March 11, NSQF, Physical Education papers
  • On March 12, exam will be conducted for Sanskrit paper

Direct Link

  • Here is the direct link to check MP Board class 10 and class 12 board exam timetable

The Board announced the date sheet through a tweet. The official tweet reads, "Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of class 10th and class 12th board exams. The annual examination of class 10th will be conducted from February 18 and the annual examination of class 12th will be held from February 17, 2022. Check the detailed timetable here."

Tags: MP Board, MPBSE, MP Board exam 2022
First Published:
