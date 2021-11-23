MP Board Releases MPBSE 10th,12th Board Exams Date Sheets, Here's Direct Link To Check

MP Board Exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday, November 22 released the MPBSE date sheet. The date sheet has been released for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. Registered students can check the date sheet highlights below. Students can also visit the official website mpbse.nic.in to check the same.

As per the MPBSE date sheet, the matric exam will begin on February 18, and the intermediate exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2022. Exams for both classes will end in March 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 10 am and 1 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to enter the exam hall 15 minutes before the exam time and they will be allowed to go through question papers till then.

MP Board Date Sheet 2022: Matric exam timetable

On February 18, exam will be conducted for Hindi paper

On February 22, Mathematics exam will be conducted

On February 24, Urdu exam will be conducted

On February 26, exam will be conducted for Social Science

On March 2, candidates will take the Science paper

On March 5, exam will be conducted for English paper

On March 8, exam will be conducted for Sanskrit paper

On March 9, students will take Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi & Painting, Music (T&C) papers

On March 10, NSQF exam is scheduled to be conducted

MP Board Date Sheet 2022: Inter exam timetable

On February 17, class 12 candidates will take English exam

On February 19, Hindi exam will be conducted

On February 21, exam will be conducted for Physics, Economics, Animal Hus, Milk Trade Poultry, Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC papers

On February 23, exam will be conducted for Biotechnology and Music papers

On February 24, students will take the Biology exam

On February 25, exams for Political Science, VOC papers will be conducted

On February 28, 2022 Exam will be conducted for Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Ele. of Science & Maths Useful of Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

On March 3, the Mathematics exam will be conducted

On March 4, exams will be conducted for Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing & Designing, Bookkeeping & Accountancy papers

On March 7, the exam will be conducted for Informatic Practices subjects

On March 9- Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Physiology & Health subjects

On March 10- Urdu, Marathi subjects

On March 11, NSQF, Physical Education papers

On March 12, exam will be conducted for Sanskrit paper

Direct Link

Here is the direct link to check MP Board class 10 and class 12 board exam timetable

The Board announced the date sheet through a tweet. The official tweet reads, "Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of class 10th and class 12th board exams. The annual examination of class 10th will be conducted from February 18 and the annual examination of class 12th will be held from February 17, 2022. Check the detailed timetable here."