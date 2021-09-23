MP Board Revises Its Class 10th, 12th Marking Scheme, Check The Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams. According to the revised marking scheme, for high school as well as higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be given for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works.

MP Board marking scheme update:

As per Madhya Pradesh board marking scheme, 40 percent questions in both matric and inter theory exams will be objective in nature. The remaining 40 percent will be subjective and 20 percent of questions will be analytical in nature. This has been said in an official statement released by MPBSE. To be noted that there will be no changes in old Business, NSQF, and D.El.Ed subjects of MP Board. The MPBSE marking scheme for class 10 and 12 has been uploaded on official website. The detailed marking scheme includes the number of questions to be asked from a particular chapter and the distribution of marks.

Here is the direct link to download the marking scheme.

Class 9 to 12 syllabus

The Madhya Pradesh board has recently announced the revised syllabus. The syllabus reflects the reduction of Class 9 to 12 syllabus for the academic session 2021-22. This has been done as students were facing the disruption in educational activities because of ongoing COVID pandemic. The syllabus has been reduced for subjects including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The syllabus has also been reduced for the Humanities, Commerce, and Science stream students.