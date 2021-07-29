MP Class 12 Results 2021 Declared, All Pass, See Direct Link To Download Your Scorecard

MP class 12 Results 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board has declared class 12th results on July 29. The results have been announced on Thursday at 12 noon. After the announcement, results have been uploaded and are now available on the official website. Over 7.5 lakh students who were waiting to check their scorecards can do that now by visiting mpbse.nic.in. 52% of students secured first division, 40% of students recorded second division, and the rest recorded third division. Registered candidates can now check their scorecard by entering their registration number on the result link page. Here are the steps students need to follow to check their class 12th results. Students can also check the direct link to view results here.

Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2021: Important Dates

MP Board class 10th results were announced on- 14th July 2021

MP Board class 12th results will be announced on- 29th July 2021

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम 29 जुलाई 2021 को दोपहर 12 बजे घोषित किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/QZcTvgcxA5 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 26, 2021

MPBSE class 12th results: Websites to check

MPBSE 12th Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates must visit any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, in the notification or announcement section, find the link which reads 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2021'

OR here is the direct link to view results

The candidate should enter his/her roll number, application number and click on submit

MP Board HSSC Result 2021 will be available on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

MPBSE class 12 results: Evaluation Criteria

Madhya Pradesh Board like many other Boards cancelled their class 10th and 12th board exams. This was done a day after CBSE announced the cancellation of Board exams due to the second wave of COVID-19. After the announcement, MP Board came up with an alternate evaluation criterion to mark the students. As per the criteria, results of previous years will be considered to evaluate class 12th marks. The students will be marked on the basis of the best of five marks secured in various subjects of class 10th. Examination for those students who are not satisfied with the results will be held in September 2021. However, exact dates have not been announced yet. Students will have to register themselves for re-exam between 1st to 10th August 2021 on the official websites.

Canceling the MP Board exams, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted, “Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children’s lives are precious to us. We will worry about their career later. When the burden of COVID-19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.”

MPBSE class 12 results: How to get Marksheet

Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the results. They should reach out to their respective schools as soon as possible in case of any typo or other mistakes. Candidates are hereby informed that marksheet will be issued by Board but it will be given to the schools. Candidates should contact their respective school for more information on marksheet and to know when to collect them.