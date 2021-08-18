Last Updated:

MP College Admissions 2021: Students Can Now Apply For B.Ed Courses, Check Details

MP College Admissions 2021 for B.Ed courses have been started. Interested candidates can check the direct link to apply, in this article

MP college admissions 2021

MP college admissions 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board has started MP B.Ed college admissions 2021. The Board has issued an official notice regarding the same.  As per the official notice, registrations have started for B.Ed courses in government colleges of the state. The process has been started on August 16, 2021. Interested students can apply for MP Admissions 2021 on the official website- rsk.mponline.gov.in. This year private students will also be able to take admissions in the B.Ed courses. Students must have an active mobile number and email id to apply for these courses. The steps to apply for Madhya Pradesh B.Ed admissions have been mentioned below.

MP Admission date 2021

  • Admissions for B.Ed courses in government colleges begins on August 16, 2021       

Document required to apply

  • Class 10, 12, and graduation mark sheet
  • Address and date of birth proof 

MP Admissions 2021: Steps to apply for B.Ed courses in government colleges 

  • Interested candidates should visit the official website which is rsk.mponline.gov.in.  
  • On the homepage, click on 'B.Ed Counselling' link
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page on which they will have to click on the tab that reads 'Counselling Activities.' 
  • Here is the direct link to apply for MP Admissions 2021
  • Candidates will have to fill in the columns and attach the documents mentioned above
  • Click on submit to submit the MP Admissions 2021 form for B.Ed courses in government colleges 
  • Download the copy of the application form and take a printout for future reference.  

MP Admissions 2021 for B.Ed courses: Details

Students applying for MP Admissions 2021 in B.Ed courses will get admissions in seven government colleges and two institutes of advanced studies. In these institutes, some seats have been reserved for Department candidates while the rest are for other candidates. The Madhya Pradesh board has recently released the notification for MP UG Admission 2021.

According to the official release, students will now be able to apply for admission in various undergraduate courses such as Engineering, Diploma, and Pharmacy courses. The opening of the applications started on Tuesday, August 10. All those candidates who are willing to apply for the aforementioned courses can visit the official website-mptechedu.org.

