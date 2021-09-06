MP Education Minister Says State Considers To Change VC Term From 'Kulpati' To 'Kulguru'

The Madhya Pradesh government will soon be deciding whether to change the Hindi nomenclature of the Vice-Chancellor's post in state universities from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru'. The state’s Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav informed the media about this latest development during a video interview on Monday. Yadav explained the state’s logic behind the possible decision saying that the district collector was called 'ziladheesh' in Hindi, which resonated with the phrase "like a king". He said, "If we say 'Kulguru', it sounds more familiar than 'Kulpati.'”

The minister further said that the education department had a discussion on the proposal of changing the Hindi term for the vice-chancellor's post. Yadav said, "The proposal for changing the name (from Kulpati to Kulguru) will soon be introduced in the cabinet headed by the chief minister. If it is approved, then the proposal will be implemented.” If there were to be a change in the nomenclature, it will be made across the state. According to the data on the higher education department's website, the state of Madhya Pradesh has eight traditional universities along with 17 other universities that were set up under a separate Act or under independent departments. According to the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, the state hosts 32 private universities and also has two universities run by the centre.

Other new developments in education

Yadav informed the media that the state has 131 courses in accordance with the Central government's New Education Policy (NEP). These courses will be updated with the new policy, to which he said that the process is a “part of a multi-pronged approach to take ahead our higher education system under the new policy". Not just in higher education, MP medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Sunday, September 5, that the medical students in the state will be taught about RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekanand and B R Ambedkar in the first year of their MBBS studies to teach social and medical ethics. This announcement was not taken lightly by Congress as the opposition party slammed the move and said that the BJP was trying to condition the students by forcing their ideologies onto them. The ruling party rubbished the claims and said that the only purpose was to spread awareness among young adults about the patriots of the nation.

(With PTI inputs)