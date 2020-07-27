MP: Final Year University Exams To Be Held In Sept Through Open-book System, Read Details

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the final year exams of undergraduate and postgraduate students will be held through an open-book system in September and candidates will have the facility to write their answer book in their home and submit it to the nearest answer book collection center.

Under the open book mode of examination, the student will be able to refer to books, notes, and other study materials to answer the questions. The decision to conduct such exams in the candidates' home comes in the backdrop of the Coronavirus epidemic which makes it tough for authorities to allow students to physically appear in exam halls that raise the risk of viral transmission.

The candidates will be sent their question papers on their designated login ID on the website. After filing their answer book, they are supposed to submit it to the nearest answer book collection center which will mostly be secondary and higher secondary schools. If a candidate is not able to appear in this exam, then they will be given another opportunity to appear.

For evaluation, students will be given a weightage of 50% of the score of the previous years/semester and 50% of the score of the open book exam. The results will be declared in October 2020.

"The university examinations will be held in September 2020 and the exam results will be announced in October 2020. This decision of the government will benefit about 5.71 lakh students," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Decision on other courses

Furthermore, Twitter account of CMO Madhya Pradesh stated that students of first- and second-year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate courses will be given admission in the coming year/semester based on the exam results of the previous year/semester and internal evaluation of the current year/semester.

The government has decided that students from the second to the seventh semester of technical courses will be given admission in the next semester based on the exam results of the previous year/semester and internal evaluation of the current semester.

The Theory and Practical exams for final-year engineering and pharmacy courses will be held online between August 24 to September 9. Likewise, the Theory and Practical examinations of the final year students of Diploma Courses will be conducted online between August 27 to September 14, 2020.

UGC order

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently mandated to hold final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end, in either fully offline, fully online or blended (offline + online) way, which is opposed by states and student bodies. Issuing revised exam guidelines on July 6, the UGC stated that academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students were linked to examinations.

