MP Schools Reopening From Sept 1 For Classes 6 To 12, Check Guidelines Here

Madhya Pradesh government has given its nod to reopen the schools for classes 6 to 12 from September 1, 2021. State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had made this announcement recently. The offline classes for the students will resume in all govenrment and private schools. However, the government has allowed the schools to operate with only 50% capacity.
Schools have been advised to instruct the students to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines in order to protect themselves from the Coronavirus infections. Madhya Pradesh had earlier ordered to reopen the schools for classes 11 and 12 also at 50% capacity. Attendance was not mandatory for the students. Online classes were continued simulataneously along with the offline classes.
Students who wish to come to schools to study or clear their doubts will be allowed to attend the offline classes. MP government has released the guidelines and SOPs for reopening the schools. Read on to know detailed guidelines here.
Madhya Pradesh Schools Reopening Guidelines
- MP government has allowed to resume offline teaching for Classes 6 to 12 in all government and non-government schools.
- Classes would function with up to 50% capacity only.
- Social distancing has to be maintained along with following all other COVID-19 safety protocols.
- Attending schools will not be compulsory for students as the attendance has not been made mandatory.
- Consent of parents/ guardians will be compulsory for those who want to attend offline classes
- Online classes would continue for students who won't attend the schools
- The Principals of the schools will take a decision regarding the class wise operation of schools following the COVID-19 protocols. This would be on the basis of the student strength of their school and the available infrastructure.
- All the staff in the school must have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.Those who have not been vaccinated even a single dose will have to get vaccinated immediately.
- Educational material will continue to be telecasted on Doordarshan and WhatsApp groups, irrespective of offline classes. This will be for the benefit of those appearing for online classes as well as for those appearing for offline class.
