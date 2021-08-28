MP Schools Reopening From Sept 1 For Classes 6 To 12, Check Guidelines Here

Madhya Pradesh government has given its nod to reopen the schools for classes 6 to 12 from September 1, 2021. State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had made this announcement recently. The offline classes for the students will resume in all govenrment and private schools. However, the government has allowed the schools to operate with only 50% capacity.

Schools have been advised to instruct the students to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines in order to protect themselves from the Coronavirus infections. Madhya Pradesh had earlier ordered to reopen the schools for classes 11 and 12 also at 50% capacity. Attendance was not mandatory for the students. Online classes were continued simulataneously along with the offline classes.

Students who wish to come to schools to study or clear their doubts will be allowed to attend the offline classes. MP government has released the guidelines and SOPs for reopening the schools. Read on to know detailed guidelines here.

Madhya Pradesh Schools Reopening Guidelines