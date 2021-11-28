MP Schools To Operate At 50% Strength Says CM Chauhan In COVID Review Meet

To discuss the prevalent COVID situation in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, held a review meeting in Bhopal on Sunday. COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh have been low compared to other states. However, at the meeting, various issues were discussed, including the reopening of the schools at 50% strength and other COVID-related things. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to restore schools at 100% strength in classes. In today's review meeting, the function of physical classes was limited to only 50% capacity instead of 100%. As per the latest decision taken by CM Chauhan, MP schools would now have to follow strict COVID-related measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Check out the key decisions taken at the review meeting today.

MP Covid Review Meet: Check key takeaways from the meeting

All the schools in the states have been instructed to function at 50% strength.

Schools have been asked to adopt a hybrid teaching model.

The teacher must continue the online classes for the students who are not present in the classroom.

Schools have been instructed to provide assignments to students through online mode as much as possible.

Apart from this, a mock drill will be conducted on December 1 for all the oxygen plants in Madhya Pradesh.

An oxygen drill will be conducted to check if they are functioning properly.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be interacting with all the crisis management committees in the district on December 1, 2021.

For tourists coming from abroad, the guidelines issued by the central government will be implemented.

Image: PTI