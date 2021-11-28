MP Schools To Operate At 50% Strength Says CM Chauhan In COVID Review Meet

Quick links:
Image: PTI
To discuss the prevalent COVID situation in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, held a review meeting in Bhopal on Sunday. COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh have been low compared to other states. However, at the meeting, various issues were discussed, including the reopening of the schools at 50% strength and other COVID-related things. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to restore schools at 100% strength in classes. In today's review meeting, the function of physical classes was limited to only 50% capacity instead of 100%. As per the latest decision taken by CM Chauhan, MP schools would now have to follow strict COVID-related measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Check out the key decisions taken at the review meeting today.