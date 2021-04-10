MPBSE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Obtain MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. Candidates who have registered for the MP Board exams 2021 can get their admit cards from their respective schools. The head of the schools/ principal of the school has to download MP Board admit cards 2021 from the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The MP Board admit card 2021 can be downloaded after they sign in using their school ID and password. After downloading the admit cards, the head of the schools should take printouts and provide them to their students after signing and stamping. MP Board class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1, respectively. Read on to know the full steps and guide to obtain the Madhya Pradesh Board admit card 2021.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education - mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the link that reads “MPBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2021” flashing on the homepage. Key in your credentials (school ID and password) to log in. The MP Board admit cards will be available on the screen Download and take its printout. Sign and stamp (of your school) Issue the MP Board admit card to the students of your school.

Direct link to download MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th admit card 2021

MP Board Exams 2021

As per the official notice issued by MPBSE, schools can make corrections of errors in the MP Board admit card through the online portal of MPONLINE on or before April 15. They will have to pay a nominal fee for making the corrections. MP Board has earlier allowed the students to choose to appear for the upcoming pre-board exams through online and offline mode.