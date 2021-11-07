MPBSE Board Exam: Matric And Inter Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule Here

MPBSE board exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as MPBSE has released the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule that has been released recently by MP School Education Department, the written examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin from February 12, 2021, and will end on March 20, 2022. Coming to practical exams, they will be conducted for classes 10 and 12 till March 31, 2021. The schedule details of each date have not been released yet. This information was tweeted by the Education Department of MP.

MPBSE has also announced changes in the exam pattern this year. The board had said that the exam would be conducted on a 30 percent reduced syllabus. Also, every exam will have at least 30 percent MCQs apart from keeping the answer length short

MPBSE 2022: Marking Scheme

Candidates taking the examination will have to write answers in 125-150 words. The maximum marks assigned for each question will be four (4). As per the revised marking scheme of MPBSE, 80 marks will be given for theoretical subjects while the rest of 20 marks will be given for practical and practical tasks for class 10 and 12 students.

Change in the format of question paper

There has been a change in the format of the question paper. The board has come out with two separate question papers for the students of classes 9 and 11. Under the main subject of Indian music, there will be singing and tabla as subjects for this academic session. Both these papers will be added from the new academic session for classes 10th and 12th. For more details, candidates can visit the official portal of MPBSE.

Last year, the exams were not held and students were promoted with the help of special criteria. In 2019, 68.18 percent of students had cleared the exam successfully. More than 3.5 lakh students secured first division and as many as 3 lakh students secured second division and 1.5 lakh got third division.