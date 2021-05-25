MPCJ Results 2021 Declared For Prelims Exams On @mphc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The results for Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge (MPCJ) have been declared on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The MPCJ 2021 prelims exam was held on March 20th, 2021 and a total of 159 candidates have qualified for the mains exam. Here is how to check the results for the same.

MPCJ result download 2021

In order to view the results for MPCJ, visit the website of Madhya Pradesh High Court, mphc.gov.in. On the homepage, click the link that says, "Result of online prelims of m.p.civil judge class-ii (entry level) exam-2019 (phase-ii) coupled with application form for mains exam." MPCJ Prelims Exam Result 2021 can also be downloaded from this page. MPCJ Result 2021 of prelims exam should be checked and printed for future reference.

About MPCJ

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is the state-level high court of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, which is based in Jabalpur. The MPHC was founded on January 2, 1936. Ajay Kumar Mittal is the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at the moment.

Eligibility

To apply for the position of MP Civil Judge, a candidate must be an Indian citizen.

The minimum age requirement is 21 years old. As of January 1, 2020, the candidate's upper age should not exceed 35 years.

Age Relaxation: Candidates in the reserved category will be given a three-year age relaxation.

Education: A law degree from a recognised institute or university is required.

Selection Process For MP Civil Judge 2021

The preliminary test begins in the first stage; MPHC uses this stage as a screening exam to select applicants for the mains exam.

Candidates must appear in the MPHC Civil Judge main examination after passing the preliminary test. They must fill out a new application form for the main exam, which will be available on the website.

Candidates who pass the main exam are invited to an interview. MPHC is in charge of the stage, which is worth 50 points. Candidates must score a minimum of 40% (20 points) in the interview to advance to this round. Candidates that pass the interview round will be invited to join.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK