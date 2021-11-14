MPHC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1255 Stenographer & Assistant Posts; Check Details

MPHC Recruitment 2021: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) is recruiting candidates for various posts, including stenographer grade-2, stenographer grade-3, stenographer grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), assistant grade-3, and assistant grade-3 (English Knowing) for district courts. This recruitment process will fill a total of 1255 vacant seats in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Those candidates who find themselves eligible can apply online for the above-mentioned posts through the official website, mphc.gov.in. The application procedure would start on November 30, 2021. Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years can apply. Check full details regarding the vacancy below.

MPHC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Stenographer Grade 2 108 Stenographer Grade 3 205 Stenographer Grade 3

(Court Manager Staff) 11 Assistant Grade 3 910 Assistant Grade 3 (English) 21

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For unreserved candidates Rs 777.02/-

For reserved candidates Rs 577.02/-

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Payscale/Salary

Posts Pay Scale Steno Grade 2 Rs. 5200-20200/- Plus 2400/- Grade Pay Steno Grade-3 Rs. 5200-20200/- Plus 2400/- Grade Pay Steno Grade-3 (Court Manager)/

Assistant Grade-3 Rs. 5200-20200/- Plus 1900/- Grade Pay

MPHC Educational Qualification

MPHC Stenographer posts

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University

C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government.

Hindi shorthand exam passed with the speed of loo W.P.M. from Board/Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

Stenographer Grade-III & Stenographer Grade-III (Court Manager Staff)

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government.

Hindi shorthand exam passed with the speed of 80 W.P.M. from Board/Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

Assistant Grade-Ill

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government.

One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

