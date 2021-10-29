MPHC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 708 Class IV Vacancies In MP High Court

MPHC Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) is recruiting candidates for class IV employees. The application procedure for this recruitment drive will begin on November 9 and will end on November 24. Candidates who are interested and eligible can present their candidature by visiting the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in. A total of 708 vacant positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. In this recruitment opportunity, candidates will be employed for various positions, including class IV employee driver, peon/watchman/waterman, and gardener sweeper for various district and session courts in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates belonging to unreserved categories need to pay Rs 217 as application fees, while reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 116.

MP High Court recruitment 2021: Age Limit & Relaxation

Minimum age requirement is 18 years

Maximum age limit is 40 years old.

Female and Reserved Categories: 5 Years

Selection process

The officials will shortlist the candidates for this MP High Court Class IV Vacancy in 2021 by conducting an interview for 30 marks.

MPHC class IV recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Driver 69 Watchman/Mentor/Water Carrier 475 Mali 51 Sweeper 113 Total 708

MPHC recruitment 2021: How to apply for MP high court class IV vacancies

Step 1: To apply visit the MPHC's official website - mphc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment/Result" option.

Step 3: Search and click on the online application link.

Step 4: Create an account.

Step 5: Use the Id and Password sent on the registered email ID.

Step 6: Complete the application form by filling in the required details.

Step 7: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 8: To complete the procedure pay the application fee.

Step 9: Save a hard copy for future use.

