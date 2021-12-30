MPPEB Admit Card For Police Constable Exam Out, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the hall tickets for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable exam. The hall tickets have been released for the exam which will select candidates for GD and Radio constable posts. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode on January 8, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to appear for the exam can download their admit cards now. It can be checked on the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates should know that the physical copies of admit cards will not be sent by post. Therefore, candidates will have to download the admit card and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they will also have to carry a valid ID proof for verification purposes. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4000 posts will be filled. As per reports, almost 10 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment drive. To be noted that exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am and 11 am. The second shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm. Candidates can go through the steps shared below to download their MPPEB Admit Card 2020.

MPPEB Admit Card 2020: Here is how to download call letters

Registered candidates should go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the link which reads ‘Test Admit Card - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020’.

Candidates will be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the exam must note that a calculator, beepers, pagers, mobile, cell phone, or other electric device is not allowed inside the examination venue. The selected candidates will be called for a physical eligibility test and document verification round. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on MPPEB Admit Card 2020.