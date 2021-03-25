MPPHSCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For Manager, Pharmacist & Other Posts

MPPHSCL Recruitment: Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) has invited applications for the posts of Manager, Pharmacist, Divisional, Legal Officer, and Company Secretary among other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at @mpphscl.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is April 12, 2021. Here’s more information about the MPPHSCL Recruitment 2021.

Important dates in the MPPHSCL recruitment

Commencement of online application: March 23, 2021

Last Date for submission of online application: April 12, 2021

MPPHSCL Recruitment 2021 details

The MPPHSCL notification states that there is a post for Data Entry/Computer Operator, General Manager, Manager, Office Assistant, Deputy Manager, Divisional Pharmacist, Senior Pharmacist, Legal Officer, and Company Secretary. Candidates who are qualified in B.Pharm, D.Pharm, LLB, M.Pharm, B.E/B.Tech are eligible to apply for the MPPHSCL Recruitment. See more detials below.

MPPHSCL Vacancy post details

General Manager (Inventor): 01 Post

Manager (Procurement): 01 Post

Manager (Supply Management): 01 Post

Manager (Logistics): 01 Post

Deputy Manager (Pharmaceutical): 01 Post

Pharmacist: 01 Post

Divisional Pharmacist (Quality): 07 Posts

Divisional Bio-Medical Engineer: 07 Posts

Legal Officer: 01 Post

Company Secretary: 01 Post

Office Assistant: 02 Posts

Data Entry Operator: 01 Post

How to apply for the MPPHSCL Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of the MPPHSCL @mpphscl.in.

Read the instructions and guidelines mentioned in the MPPHSCL recruitment carefully before submitting the application.

Applications have to be completed & submitted online only. Note that any other mode shall be rejected.

The application must be complete with a photograph, signature, and supporting documents.

Here’s a direct link for the application form.

Educational Qualifications MPPHSCL 2021 Recruitment

General Manager (Inventory): Degree in B.Pharm/ M.Pharm/ MBA

Manager (Procurement): Degree in B.Pharm/ M.Pharm/ Engineering Graduate or MBA

Manager (Supply Management): B.Pharm/ M.Pharm/ MBA

Manager (Logistics): B.Pharm/ M.Pharm/ MBA

Deputy Manager (Pharmaceutical): Degree in Pharm/ Diploma in Pharmacy/ M.Pharm

Pharmacist: B.Pharm/ Diploma in Pharmacy/ M.Pharm

Divisional Pharmacist (Quality): B.Pharm/ Diploma in Pharmacy/ M.Pharm

Divisional Bio-Medical Engineer: B.E/ B.Tech in Electronics/ Biomedical Engg

Legal Officer: LLB

Company Secretary: Graduation. Work experience is not required.

Office Assistant: Graduation

Data Entry Operator: Graduation

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 years to 40 years at the time of application. Also refer to the MPPHSCL notification to know the age relaxation.

Salary: Selected candidates will get a salary between the range of Rs. 17,100 to Rs.71, 717 per month.

Image Credit: Shutterstock