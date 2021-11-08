MPPSC AE Admit Card To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the MPPSC Admit Card 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021. The hall tickets which will be released today are for State Engineering Service Examination which is also known as AE exam. All the candidates who registered themselves to take the exam will be able to download hall tickets later today from official website. The website on which MPPSC AE admit card will be released is mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC Admit Card 2021 which will be released on November 8 is for the examination that will be conducted on November 14, 2021. All the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at exam centre. The exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm. In order to check hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with their Registration Number and password. The admit card will have details such as venue, timings, subject code(s), and so on. The step-by-step process on how to download MPPSC AE exam hall tickets has been mentioned here.

MPPSC Admit Card 021: Steps to download AE exam admit card

Candidates will first have to go to the official website of State Engineering Service Examination – mppsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Admit Card.'

Then candidates will have to click on 'MPPSC assistant engineer exam admit card' link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their Registration/Application Number and password and click on submit.

The MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for AE exam will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same so as to carry it to the exam hall

Candidates must know that the recruitment for this vacancy will be done in three phases. These phases are the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Interview round. Candidates will be selected and shortlisted at every stage and the final recruitment would be done after the Interview round is completed. The exam will be conducted for 450 marks and will have two parts – General Aptitude for 150 marks and Engineering subject for 300 marks.