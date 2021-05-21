MPPSC Eligibility Criteria 2021: Here Is The Full List Of Requirements For The MPPSC Exam

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is the government agency responsible for conducting the State Services exam in Madhya Pradesh. State Services are competitive exams that give candidates the opportunity to work for the state government. The MPPSC decides all the eligibility criteria of the State Services exams such as the age limit, academic qualifications and rules relate to domicile. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the MPPSC exams wish to know the MPPSC eligibility criteria. In this article, we will be looking at the MPPSC eligibility criteria 2021.

MPPSC Eligibility Criteria 2021

Candidates who appear for the MPPSC exam need to eligibility criteria of MPPSC as well as the MPPSC syllabus to increase their chances of getting through to the next round of the exams. There are a few eligibility requirements that candidates have to go through. The MPPSC hasn't yet released the eligibility criteria for 2021, so the data has been pulled from the eligibility requirements of 2020. Candidates can know more about the MPPSC exam in detail from the MPPSC website - https://mppsc.nic.in/.

Basic Eligibility Requirements

The candidate must be a citizen of India.

Male candidates with more than one wife are not eligible to apply.

Female candidates who have married a person already having a wife (living) are not eligible.

The minimum age limit for candidates is 21 years, whereas the maximum age limit to apply is 40 years. Only people between 21-40 years of age can apply, apart from a few exceptions.

Certain candidates from specific backgrounds can get relaxations in terms of age limits.

Academic Qualification Requirements

The educational qualifications for the upcoming MPPSC 2021 exams haven't been mentioned yet. Here are the eligibility requirements as per the MPPSC 2020 requirements. Candidates who do not fulfil the required criteria cannot appear for the exams.

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 40% of marks.

The candidates should have Hindi as one of the subjects in the 10th and 12th standard.

Candidates who have completed 12th with Hindi as the medium of instruction are eligible to register for the MPPSC exam

State Domicile Requirements

The candidates must be permanent residents of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The candidates must have completed their higher education - 10th & 12th from Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: MPPSC WEBSITE