MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

MPPSC Mains Admit Card: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the MPPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2019 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The hall tickets have been released in the second half of the day. Candidates who registered themselves to take the examination will be able to download the admit card now. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in. Candidates should make sure to download the admit card by September 17, 2021, as the downloading window will be closed post-deadline. This year, the examination is scheduled to be held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who have to download the hall tickets should follow the steps mentioned below to download the same.

MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Candidates should go to the official website of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 link

Candidates will be asked to enter the login details like application number, date of birth and verification code and then click on submit

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download the card

Candidates should also keep a printout of the same for further need.

Here is the direct link to download the hall tickets

Candidates are hereby informed that the admit card will not be sent to the candidates via post. Candidates who will be appearing for exams should make sure to download the soft copy of the hall tickets. Candidates should make sure to carry the hall tickets to the examination hall. On September 19, the examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 10 am and will continue till12 noon, whereas the second shift will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm.